Mid-tier information technology (IT) services company Coforge is confident of carrying on the momentum in large deals in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), even as it expects persistent macroeconomic headwinds which could create some softness in certain businesses.

Deals worth at least $20 billion are up for renewal for the top six IT services players this year and mid-tier companies will be looking to punch above their weight to grab a slice at a time when clients will be looking for vendor consolidation to rein in costs.

“We are 100 per cent confident. The large deal momentum will continue unimpaired, if