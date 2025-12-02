Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Pernod Ricard India expects double-digit growth, backed by new launches

Pernod Ricard India expects double-digit growth, backed by new launches

Pernod Ricard India expects low double-digit growth over the next five years, supported by the Imperial Blue divestment and new launches such as Seagram's Xclamat!on, CEO Jean Touboul said

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

The Indian arm of French spirit and wine maker Pernod Ricard expects to clock a double-digit growth in the years ahead, supported by the recent selloff of its value whisky brand Imperial Blue, and new launches such as Seagram’s Xclamat!on.
 
“This is a product that comes from the insight that consumers are looking for more premium experiences. So, we are tapping into the premium and mix segment with a brand that brings five spirits – whisky, vodka, rum, brandy, and gin – under one name and one uniform price point,” Jean Touboul, chief executive officer (CEO), Pernod Ricard India, told
