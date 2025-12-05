Friday, December 05, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Corning-Optiemus JV inaugurates Chennai cover-glass plant worth ₹1,000 cr

Corning-Optiemus JV inaugurates Chennai cover-glass plant worth ₹1,000 cr

Corning, through its Optiemus JV Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, has inaugurated a Rs 1,000-crore mobile cover-glass unit in Chennai, targeting 30 million pieces capacity in the first phase

Corning
premium

Corning is reportedly the primary supplier to Apple’s iPhone and several smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus and others. (Photo: X)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major development for Tamil Nadu’s electronics ecosystem, US-based Gorilla Glass maker Corning, through its India joint venture Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech), announced the inauguration of its mobile cover glass manufacturing unit in Chennai on Friday.
 
What is Corning and Optiemus’ new Chennai facility, and what will it make?
 
Corning Incorporated, one of the world’s leading innovators in glass, ceramics and materials science, has the joint venture with Optiemus Infracom, a telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise. This Rs 1,000 crore state-of-the-art facility will deliver high-quality cover-glass components for the mobile consumer electronics industry.
 
Which device brands is Corning
Topics : Chennai Electronics industry Manufacturing sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon