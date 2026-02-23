Trump tariffs derailed: Impact on stock market, trade, dollar, gold, silver

Global financial markets are likely to react on Monday, to the US Supreme Court’s order that struck down broad “reciprocal” tariffs imposed earlier by US President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Trump raises global tariff to 15% from 10% day after US court's big ruling On the other hand, imposing fresh 15 per cent global tariff on imports from all countries, President Trump, analysts said, has effectively reset the interim US-India trade arrangement.

“While this introduces short-term uncertainty for Indian exporters in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, gems, and machinery, the measure is considered less severe than previously proposed actions and leaves scope for continued negotiations,” said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, a Sebi-registered trading and wealth tech firm.

Here’s how analysts interpret the development and its impact on various asset classes.

Indian markets: UR Bhat, co-founder & director, Alphaniti Fintech

The recent development has created more uncertainty on how the tariffs will play out, especially when Donald Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to levy a temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent for 150 days and then increased it to 15 per cent.

For one, markets do not like uncertainty. That said, the US Supreme Court's decision has brought India's exports at par with other countries like Bangladesh. What we instead want is a significant edge over our competition for the trade to flow to India.

ALSO READ: Trump's 10% tariff reset may lift India's labor-intensive exports Then there is a developing geopolitical situation with Iran, which can cap market gains if tensions escalate and oil prices rise. Precious metals like gold and silver may find takers as a safe-haven. I suggest investors sell on any market rally.

Global trade: Deviprasad Nair, Head of Business (MF, PMS, AIF), Helios India

The US Supreme Court’s decision takes away a big cloud that’s been hanging over global trade for a year. For global equity markets, that clarity matters. For Wall Street, the rollback of tariffs improves margin visibility, lowers input cost risks, and reduces the probability of retaliatory trade actions even with soft GDP (gross domestic product) prints and sticky inflation, the removal of an external trade shock is being seen as structurally positive for earnings and global supply chains. Removal of a major external pressure point is a meaningful positive for corporate America and for global trade flows.

US markets, dollar: Nigel Green, CEO, deVere Group

President Trump’s signature economic agenda, his tariff regime, appears to be visibly crumbling. Equity markets are forward-looking, and they are being supported by strong balance-sheets in major US corporations, continued capital expenditure in AI and tech, and expectations that policymakers will ultimately avoid extreme outcomes.

Some inflationary pressure tied to import costs could ease over time, which may support the longer end of the Treasury curve. Yet persistent fiscal deficits and firm wage growth can also be expected to keep upward pressure on yields. The US dollar could remain volatile. Implementation timelines, potential legislative responses, and geopolitical reactions all matter. Markets will price in probabilities.

US Fed rate cut: BofA Securities

To the extent that higher tariffs were a headwind to growth, partially removing them should be a tailwind. However, we also expect an increase in trade-related uncertainty, both in the US and globally, which could be a negative drag. In addition, the news should be mildly disinflationary in the short run. If the unemployment rate keeps falling, the US Fed might not want to cut anymore, depending on the degree to which tariffs are replaced.

Market strategy: Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president for research, Religare Broking

Markets are likely to remain volatile, particularly with the monthly F&O expiry scheduled for February 24. Markets will also monitor developments following a fresh executive order by the US President, which may influence trade dynamics, tariff structures, and global risk sentiment.

On the upside, the 25,800–26,000 zone remains a key resistance band for the Nifty. A sustained move above 26,000 would be required to revive bullish momentum. Remain cautious on information technology (IT) due to prevailing headwinds, and recommend keeping exposure limited until greater clarity emerges on global trends and earnings stability.