India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

Indian corporates are increasingly moving away from bank funding towards alternative sources such as equity and bond markets, as their deleveraged balance sheets have strengthened their ability to raise equity at better valuations. In addition, the 100 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enabled them to access long-term funds from the debt capital market at lower rates.

Fund-raising activity has been strong this year through block deals and qualified institutional placements (QIPs). In FY25, India Inc raised over Rs 42,000 crore through QIPs. They also mobilised more than Rs 1.07 trillion through block