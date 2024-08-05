CtrlS Datacenters to invest Rs 400 crore in Patna's upcoming datacentre

Data centre operator CtrlS Datacenters on Monday said it will invest about Rs 400 crore in the greenfield datacentre in Patna and has acquired land for the new facility.

The site, situated 300 meters from the company's existing Patna DC1 facility, is located in the Pataliputra Industrial Area and has been acquired through the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA).

The datacentre is expected to be operational by the second-half of FY 25-26.

"CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest approximately Rs 400 crore in this new datacentre, which will boast a 10MW IT load capacity and house approximately 1,000 racks. This land acquisition reaffirms CtrlS Datacenters' commitment to strengthening its presence in Patna," a company statement said.