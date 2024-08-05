Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quantum Capital to buy US power producer Cogentrix Energy for $3 bn

Cogentrix, which was bought by Carlyle from Goldman Sachs in 2012, operates more than 70 gas, coal, solar and other renewable assets

Quantum capital

The deal is expected to close between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. | Source: www.quantumcap.com

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Quantum Capital Group will buy US independent power producer Cogentrix Energy for about $3 billion from funds managed by Carlyle Group, the companies said on Monday.
 
Cogentrix, which was bought by Carlyle from Goldman Sachs in 2012, operates more than 70 gas, coal, solar and other renewable assets.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Electricity demand is rapidly increasing thanks to explosive growth in data centers and AI, the reshoring of manufacturing, and the electrification-of-everything... Now more than ever, we need reliable and efficient power infrastructure,â€ Wil VanLoh, founder and CEO of Quantum, said in a statement.
 
The deal is expected to close between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ONGC to intensify gas production in Tripura to feed power plants: Official

India's clean air target at risk as gas plan caught in regulatory minefield

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina lands in Agartala after sudden resignation

Kerala, Tamil Nadu see a dip in hospital admissions under Ayushman Bharat

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match at 6:00 PM

Topics : gas renewable projects Coal solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon