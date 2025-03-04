Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CVC Capital Partners closes $4.85 billion strategic opportunities fund

CVC Capital Partners closes $4.85 billion strategic opportunities fund

The fund has maintained the size of its predecessor while expanding its investor base, according to a company press statement

Private equity

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luxembourg-based private equity (PE) company CVC Capital Partners announced the final close of its Strategic Opportunities III fund at €4.61 billion ($4.85 billion).
 
The fund has maintained the size of its predecessor while expanding its investor base, according to a company press statement, with the latest raise bringing total commitments under the firm’s long-term strategy to over €13 billion across three vintages.
 
According to CVC Capital, the Strategic Opportunities platform targets stable, high-quality businesses in Europe and North America, focusing on long-term investments beyond the traditional private equity holding period.
 
The strategy focuses on partnerships with founding families and foundations seeking capital and operational support for sustained growth. By investing for a longer period compared to the industry’s average hold period, the PE firm seeks to maximise value creation initiatives on behalf of its investors and portfolio companies.
 
 
"We are truly grateful to our investors for supporting this fundraise, which reinforces our conviction that there is significant demand for a successful, longer-term private equity strategy. As we embark on investing our third vintage, adding to our strong, stable and performing portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering consistent and attractive returns for our Strategic Opportunities investors,” said Lorne Somerville, managing partner and co-head, CVC Strategic Opportunities.
 
CVC has committed over €7.5 billion through the platform to 18 businesses across various sectors and geographies.

More From This Section

RBL Bank

Maharashtra GST authorities conduct searches at 3 offices of RBL Bank

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Senores Pharma to acquire 14 ANDAs from Dr Reddy's for US markets

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance accepts $100 million in reissue of 8.75% 2028 dollar bonds

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's family office invests in real estate firm platform SILA

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial to acquire SBI stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.5 crore

Topics : Private Equity Investor investments PE firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon