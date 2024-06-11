Business Standard
Daimler India names Muthu Maruthachalam as new chief of ops, logistics

Muthumaruthachalam began his career with DICV in 2009 as a specialist in heavy-duty truck project management

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has appointed Muthumaruthachalam C as its new president and chief of operations and logistics. Photo: Reuters

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has appointed Muthumaruthachalam C as its new president and chief of operations and logistics. His new role will be effective from August 15, 2024, following the departure of the former chief operating officer, Anshum Jain, in April.

Muthumaruthachalam began his career with DICV in 2009 as a specialist in heavy-duty truck project management. He played a key role in the launch of BharatBenz products in 2012. He has also held leadership positions in quality management and supply chain management. His experience includes a tenure with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) in Japan, where he managed global product reliability and warranty.
Returning to DICV in 2020, Muthumaruthachalam headed the supply chain management and logistics department. Since March 2023, he has led the newly-formed 'Procurement & Supply Chain Management' organisation as president and chief supply chain officer.

Commenting on this, Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer of DICV, stated, “Muthu is a DICV veteran and has been with our organisation since we set up our greenfield in Oragadam. His proven experience and leadership within the Daimler Truck organisation in India and overseas, in areas of procurement, supply chain management, and quality, make him the right choice to drive our operations and logistics business functions, which comprise the largest portion of our workforce.”

In his new role, Muthumaruthachalam will oversee operations and logistics, manufacturing engineering, and truck operating system departments. He will be responsible for ensuring efficient workflows, improving manufacturing processes, and driving the effectiveness of truck operating systems.

Commenting on his appointment, Muthumaruthachalam said, "I feel honoured as I assume my new role in DICV at a time when we are building the foundation for a new era of commercial mobility. My journey with Daimler Truck and DICV has been long, rich with learnings, and incredibly fulfilling. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams, guiding them, and giving them a conducive environment to thrive and succeed in our organisation.”

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

