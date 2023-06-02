Dated seats, IFE in long-haul aircraft to be replaced from '24: A-I CMD

There is no specific definition of what can be called a “dated seat” or “dated IFE” according to aviation terminology. This refers to features in older aircraft. Air India’s B777 planes are between 5 and 16 years old, while its B787 planes are aged 5-12.

As on May 15, the Tata Group-owned carrier had an active fleet of 107 planes, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Wide-bodied B777 and B787 aircraft comprise about 42 per cent of the active fleet, while the remaining 58 per cent fleet consists of narrow-bodied planes such as A319, A320 and A321.