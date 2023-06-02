close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dated seats, IFE in long-haul aircraft to be replaced from '24: A-I CMD

Air India has mandated London-based product design companies JPA Design and Trendworks to assist with the cabin refurbishment exercise

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Air India
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

“Dated” seats and in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems on Air India’s old long-haul aircraft such as B777 and B787 will be replaced 2024 onwards, said its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CMD) Campbell Wilson on Friday.
As on May 15, the Tata Group-owned carrier had an active fleet of 107 planes, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Wide-bodied B777 and B787 aircraft comprise about 42 per cent of the active fleet, while the remaining 58 per cent fleet consists of narrow-bodied planes such as A319, A320 and A321.
There is no specific definition of what can be called a “dated seat” or “dated IFE” according to aviation terminology. This refers to features in older aircraft. Air India’s B777 planes are between 5 and 16 years old, while its B787 planes are aged 5-12. 
Or

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Air India's order for 470 aircraft will be worth $70 billion: CEO Wilson

Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

Adani group pulls out of M&As; plans to focus on debt prepayments

Omron Healthcare to launch at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai in March 2025

SBI Life to take over 200,000 policies of Sahara India Life Insurance

CBI files case against IL&FS Transportation Network for defrauding 19 banks

Topics : Air India Aircraft industry

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Doctor on call: Meet Swati Piramal, vice-chairperson of Piramal Group

Illustration
6 min read

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany
2 min read

Adani group pulls out of M&As; plans to focus on debt prepayments

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Omron Healthcare to launch at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai in March 2025

Omron, Omron Healthcare
1 min read

SBI Life to take over 200,000 policies of Sahara India Life Insurance

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Most Popular

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Apple
2 min read

GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals

GAIL
2 min read

Sterlite Copper gets access to Thoothukudi unit for maintenance after 5 yrs

Sterlite, Thoothukudi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon