Dated seats, IFE in long-haul aircraft to be replaced from '24: A-I CMD

“Dated” seats and in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems on Air India’s old long-haul aircraft such as B777 and B787 will be replaced 2024 onwards, said its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CMD) Campbell Wilson on Friday.
As on May 15, the Tata Group-owned carrier had an active fleet of 107 planes, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Wide-bodied B777 and B787 aircraft comprise about 42 per cent of the active fleet, while the remaining 58 per cent fleet consists of narrow-bodied planes such as A319, A320 and A321.
There is no specific definition of what can be called a “dated seat” or “dated IFE” according to aviation terminology. This refers to features in older aircraft. Air India’s B777 planes are between 5 and 16 years old, while its B787 planes are aged 5-12.
