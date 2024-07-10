Demerger plans now at NCLT approval level: Anil Agarwal at AGM

Sharing an update on Vedanta’s demerger plans, the company’s chairman Anil Agarwal informed shareholders that the plan is now at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval level. The billionaire also added there were no immediate plans for a rights issue.

"We have received all the lender approvals," said Agarwal, addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), adding the next step is to get approval from the NCLT. The timeline for the demerger is the current financial year.

In September, Vedanta announced it will demerge into six different, listed entities – Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Ltd.

“We are going ahead with the demerger of our businesses, which will lead to the creation of six strong companies, each a Vedanta in its own right,” Agarwal said in his speech on Wednesday.

In his address, Agarwal also informed shareholders of plans to invest $8 billion as capital expenditure. Replying to shareholder queries, he added this capex will be fully funded through internal accruals. “Our investment in growth projects is substantial, amounting to approximately $8 billion. These include our aluminium smelter, our alumina refinery, a copper smelter in Saudi Arabia, investment in new oil and gas blocks, and expansion of our steel and iron ore businesses,” he said in his speech.

Agarwal also said, “We are well-positioned to meet our Ebitda target of $10 billion in the near future.” Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

On any plans to raise funds through a rights issue, Agarwal replied there were no such plans at the moment.

Commenting on the opportunity available in the minerals and metals segment, Agarwal added, “Today, 50 per cent of our imports, worth more than $350 billion, are minerals and metals, including oil and gas. This will double and triple as the economy grows at a fast rate. This sector is a $1 trillion opportunity.”