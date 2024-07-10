Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Demerger plans now at NCLT approval level: Anil Agarwal at AGM

Vedanta announced it will demerge into six different, listed entities - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Ltd

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Photo: Bloomberg

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sharing an update on Vedanta’s demerger plans, the company’s chairman Anil Agarwal informed shareholders that the plan is now at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval level. The billionaire also added there were no immediate plans for a rights issue.

“We have received all the lender approvals,” said Agarwal, addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), adding the next step is to get approval from the NCLT. The timeline for the demerger is the current financial year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In September, Vedanta announced it will demerge into six different, listed entities – Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Ltd.

“We are going ahead with the demerger of our businesses, which will lead to the creation of six strong companies, each a Vedanta in its own right,” Agarwal said in his speech on Wednesday.

In his address, Agarwal also informed shareholders of plans to invest $8 billion as capital expenditure. Replying to shareholder queries, he added this capex will be fully funded through internal accruals. “Our investment in growth projects is substantial, amounting to approximately $8 billion. These include our aluminium smelter, our alumina refinery, a copper smelter in Saudi Arabia, investment in new oil and gas blocks, and expansion of our steel and iron ore businesses,” he said in his speech.

More From This Section

tata steelwork, tata, tata group

Tata Steel launches virtual repository to track carbon dioxide savings

renewable energy

Adani Green Energy raises $400 mn for its solar power projects in Raj, Guj

Premiumgdp growth economy economic

Steady growth for Jio, Bharti in Q1 due to rise in mobile segment: Analysts

mahindra

'No link between XUV700 price cuts and UP EV policy': Mahindra & Mahindra

Uber

Uber sees rise in Indian travellers using app abroad, sets summer record


Agarwal also said, “We are well-positioned to meet our Ebitda target of $10 billion in the near future.” Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

On any plans to raise funds through a rights issue, Agarwal replied there were no such plans at the moment.

Commenting on the opportunity available in the minerals and metals segment, Agarwal added, “Today, 50 per cent of our imports, worth more than $350 billion, are minerals and metals, including oil and gas. This will double and triple as the economy grows at a fast rate. This sector is a $1 trillion opportunity.”

Also Read

Zee

ZEE can withdraw its merger implementation application: NCLT

Michael Koish, Chief Investment Officer of Challenge Group

Will rethink India plan if B777 aircraft deal fails, says Ace Aviation

Go First

NCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Go First by 60 days

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Suspended board of Jaiprakash Associates moves NCLAT over insolvency order

NCLT, Resolutions

NCLT allows insolvency against Himalayan Mineral Water on J-K Bank's plea

Topics : National Company Law Tribunal Vedanta Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon