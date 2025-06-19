Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhunseri to invest ₹2,240 crore to expand plastic film capacity by 2029

Dhunseri to invest ₹2,240 crore to expand plastic film capacity by 2029

Dhunseri Poly Films to add BOPET and BOPP lines in West Bengal and Jammu with ₹2,240 crore investment, targeting total installed capacity of 330,000 tonnes by 2029

Ishita Ayan Dutt
Jun 19 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group is planning to invest around ₹2,240 crore in expanding its plastic packaging material capacity through a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects by 2029.
 
At Panagarh in West Bengal, where it already operates an existing unit, Dhunseri Poly Films Private Limited—a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures—is looking to set up at least two additional lines: a BOPET (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate) line and a BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) line. The investment for this project is estimated at ₹1,000 crore, and the lines are expected to be operational by 2029. 
 
 
C K Dhanuka, chairman of the Dhunseri Group, said that the Panagarh expansion proposal would be tabled at the next board meeting for approval. The capital expenditure is expected to be funded through a debt-equity ratio of 70:30.
 
At Kathua in Jammu, the foundation stone for two BOPP plants was laid on 8 June. These lines are targeted for commissioning by March 2027.

With the additional lines at Panagarh and the proposed facility in Jammu, Dhunseri Poly Films’ installed capacity by 2029 will reach approximately 120,000 tonnes for BOPET films and 210,000 tonnes for BOPP films. Currently, the company has an installed capacity of about 51,200 tonnes of BOPET films at Panagarh. 
 
The group also has business interests in the downstream petrochemical and tea sectors. Dhunseri Ventures, the holding company of the group, holds a 50:50 joint venture with Indorama Group engaged in PET manufacturing in India (at Haldia and Karnal) and in Egypt.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

