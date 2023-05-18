close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal

The company also refuted allegations regarding moribund sales growth and decreasing operating profits and net profits

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pharmaceuticals and crop protection firm Hikal Ltd on Thursday refuted allegations by proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services that the battle between its two promoters is impacting corporate performance.

Hikal is in the midst of a battle between two promoter groups -- the Hiremaths who own 34.84 per cent stake and Baba N Kalyani (BNK)-led side that holds 34.01 per cent of the company. Minority shareholders own 31.15 per cent.

InGovern in a note to shareholders had stated that in the absence of an agreement between the two warring promoter groups due the proportion of shareholding makes it difficult for any special resolution to be passed. It was also likely to slow down decision-making and resultantly, the interest of the company is likely to be compromised.

In a detailed response to points raised by InGovern, Hikal said, "The document is a one-sided and an ill-informed attempt to damage the credibility of the company and its management and has been made with the intention of causing gross prejudice to the company."

It asserted that the Hiremath family is the promoter of the company, and InGovern's report "has been made with a view to speculate about and spread false information about the impact of the ongoing legal dispute between them on the company's performance".

On the call for separation of management from its ownership, and overhauling of the the board due to the long serving tenure of several independent directors and ageing board, Hikal said it was "premature, unnecessary, and counter-productive" while asserting the company has "significantly benefited from the continuity, experience, and the qualifications of the existing board".

The company also refuted allegations regarding moribund sales growth and decreasing operating profits and net profits.

Also Read

Warring sibling promoters put Hikal's future at stake, says InGovern

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Hikal ownership dispute puts two Kalyani-listed companies in a spot

Meghalaya gives 45-day extension to panels on border dispute with Assam

Explained: What is the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka?

PNB Housing Finance Q4 net rises 65% to Rs 279 cr on improved margins, NII

Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

Sustainable fashion gets thrown a life jacket after PM wears upcycled sadri

ITC net profit rises 23.35% to Rs 5,175 crore in Q4FY23, beats estimates

IndiGo posts Rs 919 crore net profit, its best-fourth quarter ever

Hikal reiterated that "the current legal suit between the Hiremath family and the BNK family is at a shareholder level, and this suit is not expected to cause any impact to the company and its performance".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hikal Indian promoters Pharmaceutical

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal

Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal
2 min read

PNB Housing Finance Q4 net rises 65% to Rs 279 cr on improved margins, NII

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank
1 min read

Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Sustainable fashion gets thrown a life jacket after PM wears upcycled sadri

Ecoline Clothing manufacturing unit
3 min read

ITC net profit rises 23.35% to Rs 5,175 crore in Q4FY23, beats estimates

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon