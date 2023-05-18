IndiGo posts Rs 919 crore net profit, its best-fourth quarter ever



For FY23, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 305 crore as against a net loss of Rs 6,161 crore the previous financial year. InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India’s largest airline, IndiGo, reported its highest ever fourth-quarter profit -- of Rs 919 crore -- in January-March FY23. In the same period of FY22, the airline had posted a net loss of Rs 1,681 crore.



The profit was boosted by foreign exchange gains of Rs 252 crore and Rs 439 crore in other income. Other income consisted of finance income, viability gap funding, and compensation from original equipment manufacturers. The profit in the fourth quarter came on the back of 60.5 per cent growth in passengers and 76.5 per cent increase in revenue on a year-on-year basis as the airline mitigated supply-chain disruption with wet leases and lease extensions.



“Lessors look at IndiGo favourably ... Given the strength of our balance sheet, we are able to negotiate better rates,” Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi told analysts in post-result conference call on Thursday. IndiGo, which has over 30 aircraft grounded due to engine issues, remains confident of meeting 5-7 per cent capacity increase guidance in the first quarter of FY24. It also does not expect a significant increase in lease expenses in the backdrop of the Go First crisis as also with inflation and the hardening of interest rates.

Revenue from operations rose 76.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 14,160 crore with an increase in capacity and the load factor. The yield increased 10.5 per cent year-on-year but was lower than in the December quarter due to seasonality. Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said. “With a combination of robust market demand and focused execution of our strategy this was the second consecutive quarter wherein we produced strong operational and financial results.”



In FY24 IndiGo plans to add 40-50 aircraft and ramp up its network as it aims to handle 100 million passengers (as against 86 million in FY23). Expenses in the quarter increased to Rs 13,680 crore due to a rise in fuel and maintenance costs.

It is using its Rs 12,000-crore cash balance to prepare for the future. This includes investment in new products and technologies, including a loyalty programme and freighters.