DoT disposes VIL objections over license fee demand of Rs 3,273 crore

The company further said it is studying the communication to decide the next course of action

Vodafone Idea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
The telecom department has disposed-off Vodafone Idea's (VIL) representation and objections related to license fee demand of Rs 1,749 crore and Rs 1,524 crore, respectively, for FY2016 and FY2017, the troubled telco said.
The company further said it is studying the communication to decide the next course of action.
"Department of Telecommunication (DoT) vide its communication dated 04.10.2023 has disposed-off the company's representation and objections in respect of license fee demand of Rs 1,749 crore and Rs 1,524 crore respectively (including Interest till 31.03.2023) for financial Year(s) 2015-16 and 2016-17," VIL said in a regulatory filing.
The company said in the past it has written to the DoT to correct the errors in demands up to FY 2016-17 "which DoT has not acted upon so far".
"If, however, it is permissible for DoT to modify the demands for the period covered by the Judgment of the Supreme Court, then in that event there are various errors which need to be corrected and which would reduce the demand crystallised by the Supreme Court," it said.
A review petition was filed by the company seeking directions from the apex court to carry out correction of these errors and the same continues to be pending.

"In this light, the company is studying the above communication to decide the next course of action," it said.

Topics : Department of Telecom Vodafone Idea Telecom industry

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

