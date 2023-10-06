close
Energy exchange IEX to acquire 10% stake in Enviro Enablers India

The association will fulfil IEX's commitment towards sustainability and decarbonisation in line with India's net zero commitments, Indian Energy Exchange said in a BSE filing

power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Energy exchange IEX on Friday said it will acquire a 10 per cent stake in Enviro Enablers India Private Limited.
The association will fulfil IEX's commitment towards sustainability and decarbonisation in line with India's net zero commitments, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said in a BSE filing.
"IEX entered into a share subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement with Enviro Enablers India Private Limited (EEIPL) to acquire a 10 per cent stake in the company through compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS)," it said.
This platform will catalyse solutions for compliant waste management, including segregation, processing, recycling, tracking, tracing, and valorization of waste fractions, all while uplifting informal waste pickers, SN Goel, Chairman and Managing Director of IEX, said.
"This strategic alliance sets the stage for a transformative journey towards sustainability and circularity within India's energy landscape," Govindaswamy Mahesh Babu of EEIPL said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon