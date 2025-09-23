Flipkart, Amazon race in premium e-commerce with iPhones, fast delivery

Flipkart’s ultra-fast delivery service recorded 4.5 million unique visitors and doubled order volumes during the opening hours of its flagship Big Billion Days sale, highlighting the country’s rapid shift towards instant commerce even for high-value purchases.

The Walmart-owned platform’s “Flipkart Minutes” service delivered its fastest iPhone order in under three minutes during the sale’s midnight launch, with premium electronics emerging as unexpected drivers of quick-commerce growth alongside traditional categories such as groceries and essentials, the company said on Tuesday.

“For the first time, millions of customers are celebrating the country’s biggest shopping festival not just online, but instantly, with Flipkart