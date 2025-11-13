Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ED arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in money laundering case

ED arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in money laundering case

The businessman was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Manoj Gaur, MD of realty company Jaypee Infratech.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Manoj Gaur, MD of realty company Jaypee Infratech Ltd, in a money laundering case probe linked to alleged fraud with home buyers, official sources said on Thursday.

The businessman was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The investigation against him pertains to a case of alleged cheating of home buyers, the officials said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

