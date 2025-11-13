Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US-based Figma bets on India's design talent, opens Bengaluru office

US-based Figma has opened a new office in Bengaluru, calling India its second-largest market after the US; the company serves users across 85% of Indian states, including top tech firms

As of September 2025, over 40 per cent of the top 100 companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange were Figma customers. (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

US-based collaborative design platform Figma has inaugurated a new office in Bengaluru, marking a major step in its global expansion, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move reflects the growing importance of India in Figma’s worldwide strategy, with the country emerging as its second-largest market after the United States in terms of active users.
 
Abhishek Mathur, vice-president of engineering at Figma, said the platform’s reach and user engagement in India demonstrate its strength in scaling digital collaboration. “I know how you build and design for scale. That’s the big advantage of working with India,” Mathur said, as quoted by the news report.
 
 
He added that few products globally can boast of reaching 100 million daily active users, underlining Figma’s expanding role in the design and product development ecosystem.

Serving users across India

 
Figma’s footprint extends across 85 per cent of India’s 28 official states, catering to a wide mix of startups, tech companies and enterprise clients. Leading Indian firms such as Airtel, CARS24, Groww, Juspay, Myntra, Swiggy, TCS and Zomato use Figma’s tools to streamline product design and collaboration, TechCrunch reported.
 
As of September 2025, over 40 per cent of the top 100 companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange were Figma customers.   

Global user base beyond the US

 
From its inception, Figma has been built for global use. More than 85 per cent of its total user activity comes from outside the United States. “India has always been a global hub of innovation,” Mathur told TechCrunch, adding that Figma’s international users remain a central part of its business.
 
The company already operates offices in Tokyo, Singapore, London, Paris, Berlin, Sydney, and Sao Paulo, with Bengaluru joining this list as a strategic addition.  ALSO READ | ChatGPT parent OpenAI leases first 50-seater office space in New Delhi

AI features and new acquisitions expand reach

 
Figma has been steadily broadening its product suite. In May 2025, it rolled out AI-powered tools aimed at widening its appeal beyond design teams. One of these tools, Figma Make, enables users to generate web applications from text prompts and collaborate seamlessly on both design and code.
 
The company also acquired Weavy in October 2025, rebranding it as Figma Weave. The acquisition will help the platform expand into image, video, animation, motion design and VFX editing -- positioning Figma to compete with platforms like Adobe, Canva and AI-based coding tools such as Replit.   

From failed merger to blockbuster IPO

 
Figma’s growth trajectory has been notable. After its proposed $20 billion acquisition by Adobe collapsed in 2023, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2025 in one of the year’s most prominent IPOs.
 
The listing briefly pushed its market capitalisation above $50 billion, before stabilising around $22 billion.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

