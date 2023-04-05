close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EV maker e-Sprinto to roll out 4 new high-speed scooters this year

The startup currently has a streamlined product portfolio in the low-speed category, consisting of e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB models of electric scooter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Automakers run into collision with Centre's electric vehicle plan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto on Wednesday said it is looking to roll out four new high-speed scooters this year.

Among the four new e-scooters, including Sprinto HS, one will cater to the B2B sector while the remaining three will be for B2C segment, the company said in a statement.

The startup currently has a streamlined product portfolio in the low-speed category, consisting of e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB models of electric scooter.

The company said its forthcoming range of scooters will cater to both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, offering a diverse range of features and capabilities.

"We are delighted to reveal our highly anticipated range of high-speed scooters that we are confident will establish a new industry benchmark. We firmly believe that our new line of scooters will deliver an exceptional riding experience, exceeding our customers' expectations," Atul Gupta, Co-founder and Director of e-Sprinto, said.

Also Read

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report

More than 98% land acquired for bullet train project in Maharashtra: Govt

J&K sees highest net increase of 772K voters in final electoral roll

Hero MotoCorp offers VRS for its staff, targets leaner organisation

Hindalco: Adjusting to the new environment; metal volumes may stagnate

Avalon Technologies' IPO gets subscribed 9% on second day of offer

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India shuffles top management ahead of EV foray

Reliance Retail enters into beauty retailing space with launch of Tira

Topics : Scooters | Electric Vehicles | two wheeler sales

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

solar projects
1 min read

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy
2 min read

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

fundraising
2 min read

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Smartr Logistics
3 min read

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

tech
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read
Premium

More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read
Premium

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon