close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Avalon Technologies' IPO gets subscribed 9% on second day of offer

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of aggregating Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 545 crore by promoters and existing shareholders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Top-IPOs-2023

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Avalon Technologies' initial share sale received a lukewarm response from investors, with the offer getting subscribed 9 per cent on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 10.77 lakh equity shares against 1.14 crore shares on offer, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The three-day issue, which will close on Thursday, has received 45 per cent subscription from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

The quota for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 5 per cent while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota remained unsubscribed on the second day.

On Friday, Avalon Technologies said that it has raised a little over Rs 389 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of aggregating Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 545 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Also Read

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Avalon Technologies IPO opens next week: Check GMP, other details here

Tracxn Technologies IPO: High attrition, losses keep analysts apprehensive

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.5 times on first day of the issue

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India shuffles top management ahead of EV foray

Reliance Retail enters into beauty retailing space with launch of Tira

NODWIN Gaming's Singapore subsidiary acquires 51% stake in Branded

Hyundai Motor to introduce all-new sports utility vehicle in Indian market

Apple's retail store to boost ecosystem experience for users: Experts

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 415-436 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1999, Avalon is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the US and India.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the merchant bankers for the IPO.

Shares of the company are to be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 18.

Topics : IPO | Share price

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

solar projects
1 min read

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy
2 min read

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

fundraising
2 min read

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Smartr Logistics
3 min read

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

tech
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read
Premium

More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read
Premium

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon