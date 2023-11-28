Sensex (-0.04%)
65942.47 -27.57
Nifty (0.09%)
19812.25 + 17.55
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
42109.70 + 59.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.03%)
6437.75 + 1.70
Nifty Bank (0.05%)
43790.60 + 21.50
Heatmap

Fast-fashion retail giant Shein may go public with US IPO filing

The Chinese retail giant, now headquartered in Singapore, is estimated to be valued over $60 billion

shein india

Photo: Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China-based fashion giant Shein may have confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, according to a report by Reuters. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and both publications have cited anonymous sources backing the claim. As per the reports, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley have been enlisted as lead underwriters for the offering, with a potential IPO date in 2024.

Shein, valued at over $60 billion in May, is poised to become the most valuable China-founded company to go public in the US since Didi Global in 2021. It has disrupted the US fashion market, challenging established brands like Gap, and recently partnered with SPARC Group to expand its market reach. However, the move comes amid a challenging landscape for IPOs in the US, with recent major offerings, including Birkenstock, Instacart, and Arm Holdings, experiencing lackluster performances post-debut.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the past, Shein has faced increased scrutiny from US lawmakers regarding its supply chain practices. The company has faced accusations of forced labour, labour law violations, environmental harm, and design theft. The company is under investigation by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party who have accused the company of evading US tariff law. The company's direct shipping strategy from China allowed it to bypass unsold inventory issues and US import taxes. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also urged the firm to align its practices with US standards.

Shein CEO Sky Xu also remains an elusive figure who does not give interviews or public statements about the company. This lack of transparency, along with questions regarding Xu's nationality, has also raised issues of trust among US regulators.

Shein, now headquartered in Singapore, is reportedly cooperating with lawmakers and addressing concerns. Its confidential filing allows communication with the SEC to make necessary adjustments privately. According to a report by CNBC, over the coming months, Shein is expected to refine its paperwork and respond to SEC queries. The filing will be made public when the company is ready to proceed with the IPO.

 
Shein was famously banned in India along with 58 other apps in June 2020 by the Government of India, may also be returning to the country through a partnership with Reliance Retail. The ban on Shein and other Chinese apps came after a border dispute between India and China in mid-2020, however, since it is now headquartered in Singapore, it may no longer be considered a Chinese entity. Through this partnership, Shein will have access to Reliance Retail's sourcing capabilities, warehousing, and logistics infrastructure and access to their portfolio of online and offline stores, adding to the company's global expansion.
 

Also Read

Local production to ownership: Strict rules of Shein's India re-entry deal

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

Filing tax returns for the first time? Make sure you read these handy tips

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

ITR to higher pension: Important financial and tax deadlines in July 2023

No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

HSBC hires UBS's Gautam Anand for role serving India's rich diaspora

Tesla on two wheels? India's Ola Electric feels the strains of success

Kedaara Capital backs decision made on ESOPs issued to Religare Chairperson

Bhutani Infra sells all retail units in Noida project in 12 hours of launch

Topics : IPO fast fashion retail space Retail sector ipo filing BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon