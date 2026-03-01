Fino MD's arrest highlights GST liability risks in digital payments chain

The government has been acting aggressively for over a year. In March 2025, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) launched a major drive against offshore online money gaming entities, blocking 357 websites/URLs, freezing nearly 2,400 bank accounts and attaching Rs 126 crore in suspected proceeds. Three Indian nationals facilitating such platforms from abroad were arrested in that operation.

The crackdown has now reached a high-profile domestic case. Finance Ministry sources say the DGGI probe that led to the arrest of Fino Payments Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rishi Gupta centres on banned online money gaming and has uncovered the involvement of a senior bank functionary in facilitating GST evasion.

“In the Fino Payments Bank case arrest, DGGI is investigating a case of online money gaming, which is banned. Initial investigation indicates GST evasion of several crores involving many shell and non-existent entities, payment aggregators etc., which have been used to funnel the illicit funds being generated by online money gaming. Investigation conducted so far has brought out the involvement of a senior bank functionary in the fraud, who has been placed under arrest,” sources in the know said.

Gupta was arrested in Mumbai at 3:55 am on February 27 by the DGGI’s Hyderabad unit under Sections 132(1)(a) and 132(1)(i) of the CGST and SGST Acts, 2017. He was later shifted to JJ Hospital after complaining of chest pain and is awaiting production before the court.

The violation explained:

Section 132(1)(a) deals with supply of goods or services without issuance of any invoice (or issuance of false invoices) with intent to evade tax. Section 132(1)(i) covers wrongful availment or utilisation of input tax credit. When the amount involved exceeds Rs 5 crore, the offence becomes cognisable and non-bailable, punishable with imprisonment up to five years and fine.

According to reports, investigators allege dummy merchants were onboarded through the bank’s programme managers and payment aggregators to route nearly Rs 3,000 crore linked to banned real-money gaming transactions without proper invoicing or tax payment. The broader network under scrutiny is estimated at up to Rs 13,000 crore.

Where responsibility lies

Fino Payments Bank has strongly denied any wrongdoing at the institutional or leadership level. In its regulatory filing, the bank said the investigation “relates to business partner(s) of the Bank and not relating to the GST compliance of the Bank… The Bank and its MD & CEO, Rishi Gupta, have nothing to do with the actions of the business partner(s)”. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ketan Merchant was appointed Head of Organisation the same evening.

The Finance Ministry sources directly counter that position by flagging “the involvement of a senior bank functionary in the fraud”. Under GST law, “persons responsible” — including the MD/CEO — can face personal liability if there is evidence of knowledge, consent or connivance.

Abhishek A Rastogi, Mumbai-based tax lawyer and founder of Rastogi Chambers, who argued on this issue before courts, said: “Mere association with a non-compliant programme manager may not be enough unless investigators show active facilitation and retention of benefit at the top level.”

Penalty provisions

According to Prashanth Agarwal, partner with Price Waterhouse, the power to arrest under GST flows from Section 69 read with Section 132.

“Section 69 of the CGST Act empowers the Commissioner to authorise an arrest where he has ‘reasons to believe’ that a person has committed an offence under Section 132 that is cognisable and non-bailable,” he said.

As per the GST law, when evasion exceeds Rs 5 crore, the responsible officer faces up to five years in jail plus a fine equivalent to the tax evaded. The company is liable for tax, interest and penalty (often 100–200 per cent of the evaded amount). Programme managers and payment aggregators face the same provisions if they aided or abetted the fraud, as per Agarwal. Meanwhile, regulated banks have no blanket immunity; the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) oversight runs parallel to GST enforcement, say experts.

The action is part of a continuing drive. On February 27, 2026, the Belagavi zonal unit announced the arrest of the mastermind of a Rs 593-crore fake invoice racket in Bengaluru. On February 7, 2026, the Visakhapatnam unit arrested a minerals firm proprietor for availing and utilising wrongful input tax credit of Rs 6.59 crore. In the same gaming-related probe, Pankaj Kumar of Adsum was arrested on February 20, 2026, for allegedly providing fraudulent KYC facilitation that helped route funds through shell entities.

Implications:

The Fino episode, set against the sustained enforcement since the 2025 ban, has triggered debate on overreach. Industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai flagged concerns on X, prompting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply: “Thanks for sharing this. Will check.” The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is now reviewing the matter.

According to a former banking official who did not want to be quoted, for the fintech sector, the case highlights risks in relying on programme managers and aggregators. He expects tighter RBI–CBIC coordination on partner due diligence and data sharing.