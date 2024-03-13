Sensex (    %)
                             
Flipkart's dark-store dash for quick commerce takes the fast lane

Walmart-owned firm may set up thousands of them across major cities in next few months

flipkart
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:26 AM IST
Flipkart may set up thousands of dark stores across major cities in the country as the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm gears up to launch a quick-commerce (q-commerce) service in the next couple of months, according to sources.

A dark store is a brick-and-mortar warehouse dedicated to rapid online order fulfilment. Flipkart is planning to collaborate with various entrepreneurs and kiranas to set up these dark stores and will not own any of them. This may also create a significant number of jobs.

“Q-commerce is gaining a lot of traction from customers as they want their orders to get fulfilled fast,” said a person

Topics : Flipkart Indian e-commerce industry doorstep delivery

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

