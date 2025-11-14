Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart adopts zero commission on sub-₹1,000 goods to boost value commerce

Flipkart adopts zero commission on sub-₹1,000 goods to boost value commerce

Flipkart has removed commissions for products priced below ₹1,000 and extended the model across Shopsy, aiming to attract MSME sellers

Flipkart
premium

Flipkart’s supply chain strength offers sellers predictability and reliability. (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flipkart has rolled out a revised seller rate-card that introduces a “zero commission” model for all products priced below ₹1,000, a move the company says will simplify cost structures, encourage competitive pricing and reinforce its appeal to small and medium-business sellers.
 
The initiative also extends to its value-oriented platform Shopsy, where zero commission has now been applied across all price tiers—a push to capture the hyper-value segment for both sellers and price-sensitive consumers.
 
Sakait Chaudhary, senior vice-president and head of marketplace at Flipkart, said the micro, small and medium enterprise sector contributes
Topics : Flipkart Walmart India Amazon India e-commerce policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon