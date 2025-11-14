Flipkart adopts zero commission on sub-₹1,000 goods to boost value commerce

Flipkart has rolled out a revised seller rate-card that introduces a “zero commission” model for all products priced below ₹1,000, a move the company says will simplify cost structures, encourage competitive pricing and reinforce its appeal to small and medium-business sellers.

The initiative also extends to its value-oriented platform Shopsy, where zero commission has now been applied across all price tiers—a push to capture the hyper-value segment for both sellers and price-sensitive consumers.

Sakait Chaudhary, senior vice-president and head of marketplace at Flipkart, said the micro, small and medium enterprise sector contributes