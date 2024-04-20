Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Food delivery firm Zomato gets Rs 11.82 crore GST related tax demand notice

The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online food delivery platform Zomato has received a tax demand and penalty order of Rs 11.82 crore related to GST on export services provided to its subsidiaries located outside India from July 2017 to March 2021.
The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram, raising the GST demand of Rs 5,90,94,889, with applicable interest (not quantified) and penalty of Rs 5,90,94,889.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," Zomato stated in a regulatory filing late evening on Friday.
It informed that the demand order has been received, "confirming demand of GST on export services provided by the company to its subsidiaries located outside India during the period July 2017 to March 2021 by upholding that such services do not fulfil the conditions for the supply to qualify as export of service under GST".
"The company, in its response to the show cause notice, had clarified on the allegations, along with supporting documents and judicial precedents, which appears not to have been appreciated by the authorities while passing the order," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zomato Swiggy Food delivery in India online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon