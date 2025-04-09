French company Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030

Accor Hotels, a French hospitality major, along with InterGlobe Enterprises, will bring together their currently owned assets, development, and management businesses in the country to form one autonomous, integrated platform, top executives said at a press conference. Together, as a joint entity, Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030.

“For this (opening 300 hotels by 2030), we will be going from opening five to seven hotels a year to 25 to 40 hotels a year (in India),” said Sébastien Bazin, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Accor Hotels, at the press conference in Mumbai. Currently, Accor