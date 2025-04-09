Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / French company Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030

French company Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030

Currently, Accor Hotels has 71 operating hotels in India, with 40 hotels in its pipeline.

Rahul Bhatia, Sébastien Bazin
Rahul Bhatia, group managing director, InterGlobe Enterprises (left) and Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor Hotels (right)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accor Hotels, a French hospitality major, along with InterGlobe Enterprises, will bring together their currently owned assets, development, and management businesses in the country to form one autonomous, integrated platform, top executives said at a press conference. Together, as a joint entity, Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030.
 
“For this (opening 300 hotels by 2030), we will be going from opening five to seven hotels a year to 25 to 40 hotels a year (in India),” said Sébastien Bazin, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Accor Hotels, at the press conference in Mumbai. Currently, Accor
