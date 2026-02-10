French drugmaker Servier bets big on India as key global export hub

As part of this strategy, Servier will invest around €15 million annually to build and scale GATINN, a platform anchored in India that will focus on the development and export of SPCs to markets across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, where disease burden is high and long-term treatment adherence remains a challenge.

Based on the products currently in scope, the company estimates the export platform could generate up to €500 million in revenues after 2030, subject to regulatory approvals, registrations and market uptake.

The move marks a shift in Servier’s approach to India, from primarily a domestic market and sourcing base to a coordinated hub for late-stage development and exports. GATINN is Servier’s first such platform globally and will function as a single coordination centre integrating product development, manufacturing, supply chain and quality oversight for export markets.

Manufacturing will be carried out through selected Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), while Servier will retain tight control over quality-critical components and processes through its global quality systems.

India’s domestic market will continue to be served through Servier India’s existing portfolio, with GATINN designed as a purely export-focused platform.

Servier has already invested around €15 million to establish GATINN and expects to deploy approximately €15 million per year over the next few years, depending on the number of projects that progress through development. Investments will be directed towards formulation and product development, bioequivalence and regulatory studies, onboarding and auditing of CDMO partners, and scaling up export manufacturing.

Executives said capital deployment would remain project-linked rather than capped, allowing the group to increase investments if additional viable SPC projects emerge.

Servier expects to have around five SPCs in development by the end of 2026, with new products added progressively through the decade, creating a steady pipeline of export-oriented therapies.

The first international exports from India are targeted for early 2027, with volumes expected to ramp up gradually as regulatory registrations across multiple markets are completed.

Executives said India’s strengths in formulation science, bioequivalence studies and late-stage development enable Servier to pursue a capital-efficient model, avoiding large greenfield manufacturing investments.

To manage quality and execution risks, the company has put in place US Food and Drug Administration ( USFDA )- and European Medicines Agency (EMA)-aligned quality systems, including a centralised outsourcing committee with veto powers, direct reporting lines to Servier’s global quality leadership, and on-site audits of CDMO partners.

China and Japan are not part of the platform’s initial export strategy due to regulatory complexities around fixed-dose combinations.

The India-led export platform aligns with Servier’s broader strategy to deepen its focus on cardiometabolic and venous diseases while expanding its footprint in emerging markets.