Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

THE K-craze: FMCG companies to restaurants, all ride 'Hallyu Wave'

Companies expand offerings beyond noodles, trade witnessing a food twist

Korean
Premium

Akshara SrivastavaShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The pandemic-induced lockdown introduced people to many new things. While home-baked sourdough bread and dalgona coffee are just some fads that came and vanished, the Hallyu Wave – a phenomenon about the growing global prominence of South Korean pop culture – refuses to die down.

As K-dramas and K-music continue to enthral Indian fans, Korean food products, too, are having their moment under the sun. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC) companies are riding the Hallyu wave and expanding offerings beyond just ramen to cater to this new taste profile of consumers.
 
Earlier this year, South Korean FMCG company

Also Read

Senior North Korean diplomat based in Cuba defects to South Korea

Sister of Kim Jong hints at resuming flying trash balloons toward S Korea

India-Korea to hold next round of FTA review meeting from Jul 17 in Seoul

US, South Korea sign joint nuclear guidelines amid North Korean threats

N Korea balloons, GPS interference raise safety risks for S Korean airspace

Topics : South Korea restaurants FMCG ITC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon