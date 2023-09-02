Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Former Jio-bp executive Kedar Apte to head M&M's global farm business
Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1
Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1
See my role as non-exec board member, a strategic shareholder: Uday Kotak
For how many years should one run a bank?
Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI in India for Rs 5,963 cr
Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1
Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1
US retailer Walmart pays $3.5 billion to increase stake in Flipkart
Flying solo into trouble: The rise and fall of Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal