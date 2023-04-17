Former Jio-bp executive Kedar Apte to head M&M's global farm business

Automotive major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) appointed Kedar Apte as the chief of international operations for the farm equipment and two-wheeler (2W) business. This comes at a time when the group is focusing on an ambitious global tractor program, K2.
Apte comes from Jio-bp (a joint venture between Reliance & bp for mobility in India). He was working as the chief marketing officer at Jio-bp. He posted a career update on his LinkedIn profile: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief of International Operations — farm equipment sector and two-wheeler business at Mahindra Group.”
The company clocked its highest-ever annual sales of 407,545 units (including exports) in FY23 for the farm equipment sector.
M&M has already indicated that it aims to focus on the farm machinery segment to drive future growth. Its strategy is to grow its revenues from the farm machinery segment tenfold within the next five years. M&M also acquired agri-equipment maker MITRA in March.