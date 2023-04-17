Former Jio-bp executive Kedar Apte to head M&M's global farm business

Apte comes from Jio-bp (a joint venture between Reliance & bp for mobility in India). He was working as the chief marketing officer at Jio-bp. He posted a career update on his LinkedIn profile: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief of International Operations — farm equipment sector and two-wheeler business at Mahindra Group.”



Automotive major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) appointed Kedar Apte as the chief of international operations for the farm equipment and two-wheeler (2W) business. This comes at a time when the group is focusing on an ambitious global tractor program, K2.