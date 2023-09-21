GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a tender to buy one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in October, said two industry sources on Thursday.

India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargo for delivery to the Dabhol terminal between Oct. 19-31.

The tender will close on Sept. 21.

Also Read IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution GAIL India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes in 2024, say reports GAIL seeks LNG cargo for delivery to Dhamra terminal in May: Reports Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks Here's why Adani's grip on banks is tighter than his hold on markets Existing GCCs expand in tier-2, 3 cities for cost, talent benefits Volvo to end diesel car production by 2024, to become all-electric carmaker Samsung to receive incentives worth Rs 500 crore under PLI scheme