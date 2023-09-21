close
GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargo for delivery to the Dabhol terminal between Oct. 19-31

GAIL

The tender will close on Sept. 21.

Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a tender to buy one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in October, said two industry sources on Thursday.
India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargo for delivery to the Dabhol terminal between Oct. 19-31.
The tender will close on Sept. 21.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gail (India) LNG cargo gas distribution

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

