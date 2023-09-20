Existing GCCs expand in tier-2, 3 cities for cost, talent benefits

While Tier-I cities remain the top choice for establishing new Global Capability Centres (GCCs), existing GCCs are increasingly expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities to diversify their portfolio and tap into a more cost-effective talent pool.

According to the latest report from Nasscom-Zinnov, India had 1,580 GCCs employing 1.66 million people as of the financial year 2023. Eighteen new centres were established in Tier-I cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru in the first half of 2023 alone. Yet for the first time, Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Ahmedabad, Mysuru, Vadodara, Nashik, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore have emerged as key expansion hubs for established GCCs.

In the first half of 2023, at least five GCCs expanded into Tier-II cities. For example, Metso, a sustainable energy company, broadened its operations to Vadodara, while spirits company Pernord Ricard moved to Nasik. Manufacturing services provider Flex expanded to Coimbatore. Companies like First American (India) already have substantial operations in Tier-II locations, employing over 800 people in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

Mohammad Faraz Khan, partner at Zinnov, highlighted that Tier-II cities offer advantages such as lower attrition rates, easier availability of talent, and cost benefits. "Established GCCs in Tier-I cities already understand their internal dynamics well. They typically identify strong leaders who are willing to shift to Tier-II and Tier-III locations to build and expand the centre there," said Khan.

Consulting firm ANSR reported a 30-40 per cent rise in workforce demand across sectors in Tier-II cities. Many organisations have adopted a hub-and-spoke model, which has proven beneficial as many employees have moved to suburbs or smaller cities due to the pandemic.

Improved technology infrastructure in Tier-II and Tier-III cities has also been a driving force for GCC expansion. Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, mentioned that factors such as low competition and an untapped talent pool are making these smaller cities more attractive for GCCs. According to NLB Services' report, titled 'India Captivating', 78 per cent of GCCs have chosen India for talent augmentation, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.