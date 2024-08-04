Go First CoC unanimously decides to liquidate airline due to low bids

The committee of creditors (CoC) of defunct airline Go First have unanimously decided in favour of liquidating the company as bids by prospective resolution applicants were below expectations, a source aware of the development, said.

A senior executive of a private bank, which has a small exposure to the airline, said voting for the proposal is through and the airline will be recommended for liquidation soon.

He added that it is difficult to give a timeline for any further process as it will depend on the legal process at the tribunal.

Previously, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had extended the insolvency process of the debt-laden airline until August 3. It had instructed the CoC and the resolution professional to adhere strictly to this deadline with no further extensions.