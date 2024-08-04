Business Standard
Bharat Coking Coal pays first-ever Rs 44 crore dividend to Coal India

This milestone follows BCCL's achievement of clearing its accumulated losses and reporting a net profit of Rs 1,564 crore for the financial year 2023-24

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

The dividend payment was approved by BCCL shareholders at its 53rd Annual General Meeting on August 1.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), paid its first-ever dividend of Rs 44.43 crore to its parent company on Sunday.
This milestone follows BCCL's achievement of clearing its accumulated losses and reporting a net profit of Rs 1,564 crore for the financial year 2023-24, with a turnover of Rs 13,216 crore.
BCCL chairman-cum-managing director Samiran Dutta formally handed over the dividend to CIL chairman P M Prasad at a ceremony. The dividend payment was approved by BCCL shareholders at its 53rd Annual General Meeting on August 1.
Dutta attributed the company's strong financial performance and strategic progress to a consistent growth rate of 15 per cent over recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coking coal coal industry CIL shares Coal India Limited

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

