Go First decides to cancel flights for three days starting Wednesday

Cash-strapped airline Go First has decided to cancel all its flights for three days starting from Wednesday, extending the suspension of operations by one more day, according to a communication.

The airline, which has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, earlier in the day said flights will be suspended for two days -- May 3 and 4. It operates around 180-185 flights daily.

Amid uncertainties over its future course, Go First said it would provide a full refund of tickets.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a notice on its website.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. We thank you for your patience," it said.

Earlier in the day, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said flights will be suspended on May 3 and 4.

Also Read A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA Aviation regulator DGCA boosts its eGCA portal; adds new features DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit India jumps to 48th place in ICAO aviation safety ranking: DGCA officials Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi Godrej Consumer Products plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs NCLAT sets aside CCI penalty on ITC for not furnishing info on Savlon deal Tata Play's confidentially filed IPO gets market regulator Sebi go-ahead Tata Play, ideaForge Technology get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs