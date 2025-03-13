Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Godrej Interio, the furniture brand under Godrej & Boyce, is aiming to leverage the growth of electronic commerce (e-commerce) in India with relevant business developments, said the company’s top executive.

“We are currently in the process of revamping our entire website. We are going to do a lot of personalisation digitally to improve customer experience and scale up our e-commerce presence through our own website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart,” said Swapneel Nagarkar, executive president and business head at Godrej Interio.

The furniture major wants to double its sales via e-commerce to 10 per cent of its total