Home / Companies / News / Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

The firm's parent company has planned an investment of Rs 100 crore for its digital revamp, customer experience, and sales growth through e-commerce over the next year

Godrej & Boyce
Godrej & Boyce | Source: Godrej & Boyce website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Godrej Interio, the furniture brand under Godrej & Boyce, is aiming to leverage the growth of electronic commerce (e-commerce) in India with relevant business developments, said the company’s top executive.
 
“We are currently in the process of revamping our entire website. We are going to do a lot of personalisation digitally to improve customer experience and scale up our e-commerce presence through our own website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart,” said Swapneel Nagarkar, executive president and business head at Godrej Interio.
 
The furniture major wants to double its sales via e-commerce to 10 per cent of its total
