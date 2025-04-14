Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google's global layoffs likely to hit Indian shores, with limited impact

Google's global layoffs likely to hit Indian shores, with limited impact

This comes amid reports of search giant Google laying off employees from its Platforms and Devices division, including teams working on Android software and Pixel smartphones

Aashish Aryan, Shivani Shinde
New Delhi/Mumbai
Apr 14 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Google is likely to rejig the roles of some of the engineering talent from its Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices and move some of its employees to more revenue-generating projects instead of letting them go for now, sources told Business Standard.
 
This comes amid reports of search giant Google laying off employees from its Platforms and Devices division, including teams working on Android software and Pixel smartphones.
 
Sources also confirmed that some people from the advertisement, sales, and marketing departments in India are, however, likely to be impacted by the latest round of layoffs, which may begin in the country next
