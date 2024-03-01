Sensex (    %)
                        
Google to take action against 10 apps in India for not paying service fee

'10 companies, including many well-established ones, have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play,' Google said in a blog post

Google, play store

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Alphabet Inc's Google has warned it may remove the apps of 10 companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for not paying a service fee for the use of its app store platform in India, two sources said.

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said it had received a notice from Google and was compliant with Play Store policies.
"There are no pending invoices of Google with us. All have been paid in a timely manner," he said.

Google, which said it is removing apps of 10 companies, did not name any in a blog post where it detailed the move.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Matrimony.com was one of the companies. 

Matrimony.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matrimony.com shares fell as much as 2.7% after the news before paring some losses, while Info Edge dropped 1.5%.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

