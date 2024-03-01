Welspun secures Rs 4,123 crore order from BMC for water treatment plant

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) on Friday announced that it has secured an order to design, build and operate a 2,000 million litres per day water treatment plant at Bhandup Complex in Mumbai from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). WEL is the infrastructure and energy arm of Welspun World.

The contract, valued at Rs 4,123.88 crore, includes the design, construction, and operations and maintenance of the plant. It consists of an operations and maintenance (O&M) component of Rs 1,880.44 crore. The design and build of the project is expected to be completed within 48 months. After that, the company will undertake O&M responsibilities for 15 years.

BK Goenka, chairman, Welspun World, said, "The Bhandup WTP project marks a significant milestone in Welspun Enterprises' growth journey."

The water treatment plant will be located at BMC's Bhandup Complex, which currently supplies drinking water to Mumbai City through existing Water Treatment Plants.

In the announcement, WEL said that it has partnered with France-based Veolia as its technology provider.

"WEL aims to leverage advanced treatment processes and technologies, in line with its commitment to maximising resource utilisation and developing sustainable infrastructure solutions," it said.

WEL is also currently executing some projects, including the Rural Water Supply Project under Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh, covering around 2,500 villages. It is also executing the 418 MLD Waste Water Treatment Facility (WwTF) project at Dharavi, Mumbai.

In August 2023, WEL acquired Michigan Engineers (now renamed to Welspun Michigan Engineers Limited) to expand in the urban water infrastructure and tunnelling solutions segment.

Sandeep Garg, managing director at Welspun Enterprises Limited, said, "The water sector continues to be one of the key focus areas for us and this order synergises well with our overall growth strategy."

"Our team is fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency in delivering this project, reflecting our unwavering dedication to excellence," he added.