Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Govt notifies NaBFID as a public financial institution under Companies Act

Govt notifies NaBFID as a public financial institution under Companies Act

The move will enhance the bank's capacity to finance large-scale infrastructure projects, thereby bolstering the country's infrastructure development

Rajkiran Rai, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID)

Representative Image: Rajkiran Rai, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) | Credit: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has notified the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) as a public financial institution under the Companies Act.
This will help the government fortify the nation's infrastructure finance structures.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a notification issued on September 10, the Corporate Affairs Ministry said that in exercise of the powers, Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Central Government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, hereby notifies National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development as a "public financial institution".
The move will enhance the bank's capacity to finance large-scale infrastructure projects, thereby bolstering the country's infrastructure development.
 
NaBFID, a specialised Development Finance Institution (DFI), was set up in 2021, by an Act (The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Act, 2021).
The Bank was set up with the essential objectives of addressing the gaps in long-term non-recourse finance for infrastructure development, strengthening the development of bonds and derivatives markets in India, and sustainably boosting the country's economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.

72% Indians believe financial institutions collect more data than required

Premiumbank banks banking

Financial firms in last-minute rush to comply with Trai mandate on URLs

Amazon forest

Financial institutions plan annual ESG spending of up to $500,000: Study

PayU

PayU invests $5 million in cross-border payments start-up BRISKPE

banks

From Federal Bank to L&T Finance, cos see robust disbursements in Q4 FY24

Topics : financial institution public sector financial institutions Development finance institutions indian government Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon