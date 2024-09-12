IHCL strengthens presence in Tamil Nadu, adds two more hotels in Chennai

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, on Thursday announced the signing of a Vivanta and a Ginger hotel in Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai. These greenfield projects will be developed on a three-acre land parcel near the Kolavai Lake, in the heart of the integrated business city.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, stated, “IHCL has been present in Chennai for over five decades. These signings are in line with our strategy of expanding our presence into emerging micro-markets of key metros. Such markets with planned industrial, residential and social infrastructure offer substantial opportunities for a multi brand hospitality development. Solidifying our presence in the city, both Vivanta and Ginger are well positioned to cater to the diverse demand of this integrated business city.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 100-key Vivanta MWC will offer elegantly designed rooms and suites, an all-day diner and a specialty restaurant featuring a bar. A state-of-the-art wellness center with a gym and swimming pool, along with a versatile banquet space, will cater to both business and leisure travelers. Following its signature lean luxe philosophy, Ginger MWC will feature 200 contemporary rooms with a vibrant all-day dining cum bar and modern amenities like a gym and meeting facilities.

G P Subash, Founder and Director, Asbri Energy, said, “We are excited to collaborate with IHCL to bring the Vivanta and Ginger brands to Mahindra World City in Chennai. With a unique blend of amenities and services, these new hotels will provide the perfect abode for business travelers and tourists alike.”

Mahindra World City is a business district spread across 1,550 acres within the influence zone of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and Chennai-Vizag Industrial Corridor. The development is a multi-sector Special Economic Zone and is also a major logistics hub catering to key industrial areas.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have a presence of 22 hotels with six under development in Tamil Nadu.