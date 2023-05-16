close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ministry of corporate affairs notifies timelines for fast-track M&As

Experts however said that while the government move is a step in the right direction, on the ground the implementation would be hard

BS Reporter New Delhi
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move to expedite the fast-track merger and amalgamation (M&A) applications, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has notified timelines for submitting objections and taking a final decision on such schemes, in a notification issued on May 15.
MCA has said that if no objection is submitted within 30 days of the receipt of an application then the regional director office has to take a decision within 15 days and issue a confirmation order if it finds the M&A scheme to be in the public interest.

MCA in its notification also said that if within 60 days from the filing of application, no decision is taken by the regional director office then, it would be deemed to have no objection to the scheme and a confirmation order would be issued accordingly.  
For all such applications, the official liquidator and the registrar of the companies have to submit a report, specifying their objections if any to the proposed M&A. So far, the government had not set these timelines and applications remained pending without any deadline.

Experts however said that while the government move is a step in the right direction, on the ground the implementation would be hard.
MCA has also said that if the central government based on the objections received finds an M&A scheme to not be in the public interest then it has to file an application, within 60 days of receipt of the scheme, to the National Company Law Tribunal, stating its opinion.  

Also Read

What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?

TMS Ep316: Pvt credit, Air India-Vistara merger, Markets, New rice variety

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

Tatas, SIA pumped Rs 650 crore into Vistara ahead of announcing merger

PVR-INOX merger should get done by Feb next year: Director Siddharth Jain

Zomato begins its own UPI offering, Flipkart expected to follow soon

Bank of Baroda makes Rs 500 crore provision for Go First exposure

HAML invites global tenders for EPC contractor for Hyderabad Airport Metro

Murugappa's Coromandel International plans Rs 2K cr investment by 2025

Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as president and chief operating officer


Topics : Ministry of Corporate Affairs Merger and Acquisition

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ministry of corporate affairs notifies timelines for fast-track M&As

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Zomato begins its own UPI offering, Flipkart expected to follow soon

zomato, gig economy, delivery
2 min read

Bank of Baroda makes Rs 500 crore provision for Go First exposure

Bank of Baroda
3 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

HAML invites global tenders for EPC contractor for Hyderabad Airport Metro

metro systems
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Go First
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon