close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as president and chief operating officer

Bhavesh Gupta will continue reporting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of the company

BS Web Team New Delhi
Paytm

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications Ltd, which operates Paytm, on Tuesday, appointed Bhavesh Gupta as president and chief operating officer of the company.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Bhavesh Gupta is a financial services professional with over 25-year experience building businesses grounds up in payments, technology and analytics platforms, retail loans, digital lending, SME banking, retail banking etc.”

“Prior to joining Paytm in 2020, Gupta held multiple leadership roles including CEO of Clix Capital (formerly known as GE Capital), Head of SME & Business Banking at IDFC Bank, and was also associated with ICICI bank in various roles,” the company said.
Gupta is a graduate from Delhi University and completed his MBA from Institute of Management Studies, Indore.

In his role as president and chief operating officer of the company, he will be responsible to lead verticals of Lending, Insurance, Payments – online and offline, consumer payments, and drive key initiatives including User Growth, Operations Risk, Fraud Risk, and Compliance.
Bhavesh Gupta will continue reporting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue

Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts

What is a share buyback?

Air India Express hires 280 pilots, 250 crew in recent recruitment drive

India Inc offers higher stipends to apprentices, shows TeamLease report

Audi's ex-chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

BigBasket secures capex procurement ERP software from Zoho Corporation

One 97

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Paytm BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Air India Express hires 280 pilots, 250 crew in recent recruitment drive

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
1 min read

India Inc offers higher stipends to apprentices, shows TeamLease report

India Inc credit quality
2 min read

NASDAQ-listed firm MakeMyTrip posts $5.4 million profit for Jan-Mar quarter

airport
2 min read

Audi's ex-chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal

Rupert Stadler
2 min read

Jindal Steel and Power Q4 results: PAT falls 69.4% to Rs 466 crore

Jindal Steel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore

PVR
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon