HCL, WEF's UpLink opens applications for Zero Water Waste Challenge

The challenge calls for innovative water usage approaches to improve freshwater conservation from supply to demand, moving towards zero water waste, according to a release

HCL Tech

HCL Tech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Indian firm HCL and UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, have invited applications for the Zero Water Waste Challenge, which is part of the Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative.
The challenge calls for innovative water usage approaches to improve freshwater conservation from supply to demand, moving towards zero water waste, according to a release.
This is the second of five challenges from HCL and UpLink's Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative. The initiative aims to create innovation ecosystem for the global freshwater sector.
The deadline to apply is October 2, 2023. Under this initiative, HCL committed USD 15 million until 2027 to support the water-focused entrepreneurs.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech said that as climate change continues to intensify and fresh-water resources become scarcer, corporates have a unique opportunity to make a substantial difference.
"At HCL, we are committed to help resolve this global crisis. In partnership with UpLink, we are all set to announce the second edition of our Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative moving towards zero water waste," Malhotra added.

According to Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director of the Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum, the Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative is building a vibrant innovation ecosystem for water which is crucial for the conservation and restoration of all-natural ecosystems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Economic Forum HCL Water crisis

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon