close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

IT services company says the laboratory will help advance telephony and ensure quality

BS Reporter New Delhi
HCLTech, HCL

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT services company HCLTech on Wednesday launched a new facility in Chennai for testing and validating 5G solutions provided by global telecom infrastructure original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
The company said it is the first-such facility in India and is equipped with scanners that enable global OEMs to test large cellular base stations as well as antennas used in mobile phones, smart gadgets, health monitoring systems and remote surveillance systems.

“We’re committed to advancing next-gen mobile telephony with the highest levels of quality, performance and technology. We have a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers to test and verify cellular and non-cellular products with great precision,” said Vijay Guntur, president, engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.
The facility is equipped to test and validate 5G telecom antennas for frequency bands up to 7 GHz and can be scaled up to test millimeter-wave frequency 5G infrastructure to help OEMs and telecom service providers quickly and accurately measure critical parameters.

“These parameters help telecom infrastructure OEMs accelerate time to market, optimize cellular network and deliver seamless connectivity on voice and data,” said Guntur.
HCLTech said its engineering and R&D services division works with more than 100 of the top 250 global engineering R&D spenders. Telecommunications, media, publishing and entertainment vertical contributed to around 9.2 per cent of the company’s annual revenue in FY23.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Maruti's Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom; check specifications

Here is what TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran said about investing in AI

Reddit to hand over pink slips to 5% of its workforce, reduce fresh hiring

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

MRPL shelves plans of refinery expansion to focus on chemicals bet


The company recently added a range of new technology solutions specifically for the 5G ecosystem launched at the Mobile World Congress 2023. These include 5G system integration framework and CloudSMART Modernization Experience and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). 
Topics : HCLTech Chennai 5G technology IT Services industry IT service Companies

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon