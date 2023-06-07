MRPL shelves plans of refinery expansion to focus on chemicals bet



India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. shelved a planned refinery expansion to focus on boosting its petrochemical production capacity, which may cost as much as 470 billion rupees ($5.7 billion). By Rakesh Sharma



Indian and Chinese refiners along with majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp. are betting on petrochemicals to underpin future oil demand as the transition to electric vehicles chips away at consumption of transport fuels. The new MRPL plant is likely to be operational in the next three to five years, said Varma. A shifting energy landscape primarily driven by the uptake of electric vehicles has prompted MRPL to focus its efforts on increasing output of chemicals that can be used for plastics and paints, Sanjay Varma, managing director, said in an interview. The company’s major investment will be on a new production plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, he said.



MRPL — majority owned by state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corp. — plans to spend around 300-400 billion rupees on the new plant, and a further 60-70 billion rupees on smaller petrochemical units, Varma said. The investment will help “de-risk MRPL’s future” during the energy transition, he added. India is a net-importer of petrochemicals and the country is facing a “make-or-buy” decision, said Larry Tan, vice president of chemical consulting in Asia at S&P Global Commodity Insights in Singapore. “There is better value to capture production locally.”

