Reddit to hand over pink slips to 5% of its workforce, reduce fresh hiring

Social discussion platform Reddit is laying off at least 90 employees and reducing fresh hiring as part of restructuring plans to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday.

The layoffs will impact 5 per cent of the company's 2,000-strong workforce.

Reddit is also reducing its hiring plans for the rest of the year to about 100 additional employees (it was expected to hire 300 people).

In an internal email to employees, Reddit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Steve Huffman said that they had a solid first half of the year, and "this restructuring will position us to carry that momentum into the second half and beyond".