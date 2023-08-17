Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

HDFC launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC

HDFC International Life and Re has been set up by HDFC Life, while HDFC AMC International (IFSC) has been established by HDFC AMC to offer services to NRIs and global Indian diaspora

HDFC, HDFC Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Group on Thursday announced the launch of its life insurance and asset management services at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat's GIFT City.
HDFC International Life and Re has been set up by HDFC Life, while HDFC AMC International (IFSC) Ltd has been established by HDFC Asset Management Company to offer services to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and the global Indian diaspora.
While the new unit under brand name HDFC Life International will offer US dollar-denominated life as well as health insurance solutions, HDFC AMC International would provide fund management and advisory solutions as part of its offshore hub, the group said in a statement.
"We look forward to further contributing to the India growth story and to make world-class foreign currency denominated insurance solutions available for NRIs and global Indians through HDFC Life International and; Indian investment solutions available to global investors and global investment solutions available to resident investors through HDFC AMC International (IFSC) Ltd," Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Life and HDFC AMC, said.
Also, the first product by HDFC Life International US Dollar Global Education Plan- is open for enrolment and is designed to help parents build a US dollar-denominated corpus to meet future expenses for their child's overseas education.This product is aimed at eliminating any future mismatch between the currency of investment and the currency of expenses.
Further, HDFC AMC International plans to initially launch six funds which would feed into different HDFC Mutual Fund schemes covering strategies on equity and hybrids.

Also Read

Countries agree to extend digital services tax freeze through 2024: OECD

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

G20 meet: Around 140 nations close to reaching pact on global tax on MNCs

G20 FMs discuss ways to improve tax transparency, anti-evasion measures

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

JSW Steel considers 75% interest in Teck's coal business 'Elk Valley'

ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn by 2030 to transform into low-carbon energy player

Bahrain Steel inks pact with KSA Green to supply iron ore to GSA project

Motilal Oswal Alternates to raise Rs 2,000 cr realty fund by March 2024

DGCA approves IndiGo's Delhi-Tashkent direct flight starting Sept 6

This decision is aimed at expanding the global outreach and for opening up new markets for the products and services offered by the asset management firm.
Over a period of time, HDFC AMC International plans to boost its solutions with addition of products on alternate strategies, including those on private assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC Life Insurance HDFC Bank HDFC AMC

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon