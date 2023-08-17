Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn by 2030 to transform into low-carbon energy player

ONGC is planning to set up two green-field O2C plants in India, the statement said

ongc, oil, oil field, natural gas, gas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is investing Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this decade in low-carbon energy opportunities, including renewables and green hydrogen as it looks to transform into a low-carbon energy player, the company said.
In a statement, India's largest crude oil and natural gas producer said it has detailed a "roadmap to scale up its low-carbon energy portfolio significantly".
"ONGC has aligned itself with India's ambitious goals and is wholeheartedly contributing to the nation's aim to curtail carbon emissions by 1 billion tonne and simultaneously reduce carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030," it said.
It said the firm has adopted various de-carbonization levers resulting in significant emission reductions over years.
"Integrating sustainable practices into core operations has enabled a reduction in Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions by 17 per cent in the last five years. ONGC has reduced its emissions by 2.66 per cent in FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023 fiscal year).
"ONGC plans to significantly increase its spending on green initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint as a broader effort to achieve net-zero for Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions by 2038," the statement said.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

Bahrain Steel inks pact with KSA Green to supply iron ore to GSA project

Motilal Oswal Alternates to raise Rs 2,000 cr realty fund by March 2024

DGCA approves IndiGo's Delhi-Tashkent direct flight starting Sept 6

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

The firm is in an advanced stage of crafting collaborations with leading players in the energy space on various low-carbon energy opportunities including renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen.
"ONGC is planning to set up two green-field O2C plants in India," the statement said without giving details.
It is also "charting a roadmap for opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon sectors. ONGC is investing around Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this decade, on its multiple green initiatives and is planning to scale up its renewable portfolio to 10 GW by 2030."

ONGC is also actively exploring collaborations with leading players to leverage various low-carbon energy opportunities including renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen.
Also, the focus is on research and development in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies to mitigate emissions from existing processes.
"However, oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) will remain the cornerstone of its energy business. Extensive exploration in known basins as well as frontier plays, sustained production from existing fields and exploitation of deep-water fields remain the central areas of emphasis," the statement said.
In recent years, ONGC has persistently pushed the frontiers of exploration, expanding its boundaries.
Under its 'Future Exploration Strategy', ONGC has set up an ambitious target to bring 5 lakh square kilometers area under active exploration by acquiring one lakh square km every year, spending Rs 10,000 crore annually on exploration by 2025.
"ONGC is dynamically evolving to meet changing realities. While maintaining our immediate focus on exploration and production, we are also crafting a future-ready ONGC that exemplifies resilience, agility, and adaptability. With each step forward, its discourse and actions will align more with that of an 'energy' company rather than solely an oil and gas explorer and producer," the statement added.
Topics : ONGC Carbon emissions Investment

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon